Investor’s Pleased with The 1.05% Week Gains For American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP)

American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP) shares are showing positive signals short-term as the stock has finished higher by 1.05% for the week. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 2.61% over the past 4-weeks, 5.31% over the past half year and 29.32% over the past full year.

Investors might be looking to rebuild the portfolio as we move into the second half of the year. New investors can be tempted to try to maximize returns by owning one specific sector or be exposed to a fairly large single investment. By diversifying the portfolio, investors might be able to protect themselves from a sudden move against the position. Finding the correct portfolio balance is how many investors choose to approach the markets. This may take some time to master, and there may be some bumps along the way. Investors managing their own money may want to make sure that they know exactly what stocks are in the portfolio at all times. Keeping tabs on portfolio performance can also be a good way to make sure that it is weighted properly.

American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently at -50.53. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was developed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 13.81. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is 88.54. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP) is sitting at 89.49. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 59.35, the 7-day is 63.33, and the 3-day is resting at 78.33.

Investors often have to make the decision of how aggressive they are going to invest. Some investors looking to make a quick dollar may jump in head first without a plan. This can be dangerous for the health of the portfolio in the long-term. Taking a chance on a risky stock may provide high returns, but investors often need to calculate whether the risk is worth the reward. Managing that risk in turbulent markets may help keep the average investor afloat when the markets inevitably turn sour for an extended period. Doing all the necessary stock research may include keeping a close tab on technicals, fundamentals, relevant economic data, and earnings reports. Investors may have to find a way to keep the rational side from being consumed by irrational behavior when studying the markets.