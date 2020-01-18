Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,691 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,010% compared to the average daily volume of 183 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 432,703 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

