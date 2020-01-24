Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,526 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,641% compared to the typical daily volume of 222 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:CMA opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?