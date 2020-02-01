Investors Purchase High Volume of Colfax Put Options (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,513 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,865% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

NYSE CFX opened at $35.16 on Friday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

