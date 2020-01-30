Investors Purchase High Volume of M.D.C. Call Options (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,466 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the typical volume of 85 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,320,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,413,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 64,575 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

