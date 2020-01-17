Investors Purchase High Volume of Meredith Put Options (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,221 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,303% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDP opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.10. Meredith has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.85.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?