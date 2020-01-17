Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,364 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,628% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,004 shares of company stock worth $2,668,559. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,293,000 after purchasing an additional 792,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after purchasing an additional 188,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,083,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 301,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

