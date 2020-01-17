Investors Purchase High Volume of Virgin Galactic Put Options (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,065 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,135% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,220 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $109,900,000.00. Also, CEO George Thomas Whitesides acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virgin Galactic stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?