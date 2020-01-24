Investors Purchase High Volume of YPF Put Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 47,057 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,764% compared to the average daily volume of 2,525 put options.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. YPF has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. YPF had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts predict that YPF will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Santander downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in YPF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in YPF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in YPF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

