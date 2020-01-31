Investors Purchase Large Volume of Aspen Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 768 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,180% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.25. 37,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,873. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $95.61 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.20% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: Resistance Level