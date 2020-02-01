Investors Purchase Large Volume of EZCORP Put Options (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,574 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,027% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 1.77. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 106.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 40.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,121 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 17.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 98,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 507,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

