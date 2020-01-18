Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,710 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,576% compared to the typical volume of 102 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,476,000 after buying an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after buying an additional 320,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 27.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,699,000 after buying an additional 165,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 168.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 143,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

