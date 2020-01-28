Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,044% compared to the average daily volume of 150 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,023,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,356,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

IOVA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. 641,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,465. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

