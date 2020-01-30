Investors Purchase Large Volume of Xylem Call Options (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,242 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,811% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,271. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. Xylem has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Xylem’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

