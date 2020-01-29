Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRET. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shares of IRET opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

