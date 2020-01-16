Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives $77.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 29.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRET opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

