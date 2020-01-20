InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.11). InVitae reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,915 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 297,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 61.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after acquiring an additional 731,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.45. InVitae has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

