Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $14,095,181.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,532.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,731,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

INVH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,231. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

