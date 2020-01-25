Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Down 3.1%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 17,589 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,583,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

