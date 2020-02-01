INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU)’s share price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 183.24 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.42), approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.43).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.23.

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

