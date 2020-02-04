Ion Geophysical (IO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Ion Geophysical to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

IO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 7,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

