Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of IO opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Ion Geophysical has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,205.52%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.