Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.23. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 210,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

