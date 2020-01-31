Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Up 10.1% in January

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 7,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $646,100.00. Insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,085. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

