Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,586. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

