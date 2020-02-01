Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.92.

IONS traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,933. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $895,552.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 216,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 970,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

