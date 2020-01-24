IOOF (ASX:IFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.35

Shares of IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$8.35 ($5.92) and last traded at A$8.30 ($5.89), with a volume of 968947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.14 ($5.77).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other IOOF news, insider Renato Mota 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th.

About IOOF (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

