IoT-enabled smart barista coffee machines set for SEA roll out

Noble Vici Group is planning to deploy smart IoT-enabled self-service barista coffee machines throughout Southeast Asia.

The V-More Xpress machines perform real-time analytic data collection through the firm’s IoT platform and connect customers to the machines online.

The firm has been developing its own ecosystem from e-commerce to IoT infrastructure for the past two years while tapping on internal resources and capital to expedite the installation of smart IoT-enabled barista machines across Southeast Asia within the next 18 months.

“We aim to be the fastest player to deploy these self-service machines in Asia,” said NVGI CEO Sir Eldee Tang. “NVGI is targeting uplisting to the mainboard in the US near the end of 2020. We intend to further strengthen the mix of the management team in preparation for the future prospect ahead.”

In conjunction with the latest round of funding initiatives, NVGI has begun the rollout of its smart barista coffee machines, partnering with Barista Uno, which sells roasted coffee sourced from Java. V-More Xpress will be able to monitor the consumption of each machine to ensure operating uptime.