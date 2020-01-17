Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 16,390,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 893,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,418. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

