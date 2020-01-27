Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.07. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,023,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,946.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 680,922 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after purchasing an additional 520,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

