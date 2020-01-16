Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 50,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.07. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 84,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

