iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) Shares Up 0.5%

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18, 7,956 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 23,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

