iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Trading Down 1.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.65, approximately 1,959 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

