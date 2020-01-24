iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) Shares Down 1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $45.39, approximately 25 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?