iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DLBS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DLBS) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.05, approximately 3,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?