IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.88.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $9.66 on Wednesday, reaching $134.67. 420,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 9.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.17. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $113.67 and a 1-year high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

