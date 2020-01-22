iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) Shares Down 25.4%

iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) was down 25.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 942 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

About iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

Read More: Cash Flow