Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading Up 17.2%

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY)’s stock price was up 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 194,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 74,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

