IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.18, approximately 63,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 144,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 169.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.08% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

