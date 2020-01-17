IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of IQ-AI Ltd (LON:IQAI) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.06), 603,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

