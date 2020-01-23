IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGE) Shares Down 0.1%

IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGE) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52, 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

