IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Stock Price Down 0%

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16, approximately 1,382 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $5.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.15%. This is a boost from IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

