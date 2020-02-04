IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of HYLV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723. IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

