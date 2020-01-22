IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading Up 0.2%

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.17, approximately 7,789 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 9,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4789 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

