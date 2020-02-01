IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at CLSA

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price objective lifted by CLSA to in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 86 Research lowered IQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised IQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.48.

IQIYI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,913,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

