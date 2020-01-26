IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. 86 Research lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CLSA lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

IQ traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,410,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 50.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 80.2% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IQIYI in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 13.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

