Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $994,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $4,860,278. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Iqvia by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Iqvia by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,052. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $126.50 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

