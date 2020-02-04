Iradimed (IRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $292.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $123,739.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $138,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock worth $3,778,547. 56.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

