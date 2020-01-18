Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Sells $396,320.00 in Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 3,879.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

