Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch Sells 20,639 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IRDM opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

